** New Zealand paramedic, convicted of sexually assaulting female patients, loses bid at parole

NEW ZEALAND NEWS

** A former New Zealand paramedic, convicted in December of 2014 of sexually assaulting patients in his care, has had parole denied until at least 2024. That is the word from stuff.co.nz (Marty Sharpe/November 23) which said Christopher King, 57, will continue serving his 14 ½ year sentence behind bars. According to the news site, King appeared before the Parole Board in early November after being enrolled in a child sex offenders program. Along with assaulting children as young as 11, his victims ranged in age up to 56.