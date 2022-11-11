by In

Airdrie, Alberta – Paramedic mourns daughter killed in crash

Regina, Saskatchewan – Ambulance calls increased by 2.6K so far in 2022

West Palm Beach, Florida – Pilot shortage leads to grounding of second air ambulance

New York, New York – FDNY, EMS first responders honored for high-rise rescue

New Haven, Connecticut – Lawsuit against AMR New Haven ambulance company describes sexist, boys’ club, workplace culture

Cornwall, UK – Coroner demands action on ambulance delays to prevent further deaths

London, UK – Ambulance service in meltdown as one in four 999 calls missed in October