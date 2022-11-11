by In

Whitbourne, Newfoundland & Labrador – Chain reaction: How 2 vacant doctor jobs closed Whitbourne’s ER and put pressure on paramedics

Salina, Kansas – Arrested man allegedly head butts paramedic

Forsyth County, Georgia – Funeral service held for EMT killed in crash

Pierre, South Dakota – State hopes $1.7 million telemedicine program will boost rural ambulance service

New York, New York – Ambulance crashes, overturns at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

Cornwall, UK – Tourist having stroke died after two hour wait for ambulance

Port Shepstone, South Africa – Medic swims out to rescue woman from car submerged in river