Whitbourne, Newfoundland & Labrador – Chain reaction: How 2 vacant doctor jobs closed Whitbourne’s ER and put pressure on paramedics
Salina, Kansas – Arrested man allegedly head butts paramedic
Forsyth County, Georgia – Funeral service held for EMT killed in crash
Pierre, South Dakota – State hopes $1.7 million telemedicine program will boost rural ambulance service
New York, New York – Ambulance crashes, overturns at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
Cornwall, UK – Tourist having stroke died after two hour wait for ambulance
Port Shepstone, South Africa – Medic swims out to rescue woman from car submerged in river