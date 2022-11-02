** Sentencing set for November 15th for former Ontario paramedic convicted of voyeurism

CANADA NEWS

** Sentencing has been set for November 15th for a former Ontario paramedic from London convicted of voyeurism x 4. That is the word from The London Free Press (Jonathan Juha/October 28) which said Scott Macdonald, 48, was convicted in a bench trial in relation to the 2018 incidents. According to the newspaper, Macdonald, who has since been fired, videoed under the skirts of two female friends and took two other videos of women changing in his washroom. He has maintained his innocence, saying the recordings were made by mistake. The Crown, meanwhile, is recommending an 18 month jail sentence plus three years’ probation. Macdonald’s defence attorney, however, suggested six months home confinement, followed by a six month curfew, and three years’ probation. Jim Dean also said Macdonald’s mental health was precarious as he suffers PTSD from his time in the military and from when he worked EMS.