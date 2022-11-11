Kingston, Ontario – Paramedics and other healthcare workers call for more workers to be hired to address staffing shortages

Regina, Saskatchewan – City based STARS medics win US competition

Tulsa, Oklahoma – EMSA settles lengthy dispute with former ambulance provider

Boston, Massachusetts – State at crisis point amid ambulance, EMS staffing woes

Lebanon, New Hampshire – NH Senate race sees healthy competition between paramedic, doctor

Columbus, Georgia – City leaders approve cancer screening kits for Fire & EMS

Scotland, UK – Scottish ambulance staff vote for strike action amid pay row