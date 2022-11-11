by

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics replace ruined Halloween costume after boy hit by truck

Rochester, New York – Internal investigation: Investigator involved in EMT arrest at Strong Hospital violated regulations

Wayne County, Kentucky – Multiple people hurt in ambulance/cow collision

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Two gunshot victims show up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters and hospital

Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance Service staff in strike threat as A & E wait times hit worst September level on record

Perth, Western Australia – October saw 5500 hours of ambulance ramping across state

Johannesburg, South Africa – Load-shedding hamstrings paramedics