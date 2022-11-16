** Colorado paramedic, police officer suspended after handcuffed man dies

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tuesday incident in which a handcuffed man from Colorado Springs, Colorado died has resulted in a paramedic and police officer being suspended. That is the word from KKTV (Tony Keith/Spenser Hansen/November 15) which said the 4:41 p.m. incident played out after police and EMS were called to a man experiencing mental health problems. According to the news site, the man was in the middle of a road outside his home. Police say when he resisted being removed from the roadway, a paramedic assisted an officer in handcuffing him. Within a short time he became unresponsive and died upon hospital arrival. Both the medic and the officer are now on paid leave. Police are investigating.