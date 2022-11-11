by

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics sound the alarm

Austin, Texas – City still faces gap in first responder pay, benefits

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Fentanyl shortage causing EMS to use other pain management drugs

San Diego, California – Staffing issues persist for ambulance provider

Tallahassee, Florida – 911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1,000 bonuses from DeSantis

Eastern Cape, South Africa – Eastern Cape to face a second festive season without lifesaving ambulance helicopters

Free State, South Africa – Pregnant woman suffers head injury after ambulance crashes en route to hospital, overturns