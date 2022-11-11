by In

Airdrie, Alberta – Ambulances shut down 201 times in 2022

Kelowna, BC – Ambulances taken out of service because of contract, says BCEHS

Albia, Iowa – Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

Boston, Massachusetts – EMS seeing record low staffing levels

Scotland, UK – Ambulance staff take on over three million hours of overtime since 2017

Norwich, UK – Pensioner died after waiting nearly two hours for an ambulance following knee operation

Berkshire, UK – Man sentenced to prison for blocking ambulance