** UK ambulance attacked by yobs with live fireworks

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Police in Bristol are searching for a group of yobs who allegedly lobbed live fireworks at a South Western Ambulance Service vehicle Sunday, November 6th. That is the word from the BBC (November 14) which said the 5:40 pm incident was apparently perpetrated by a large group of people clad in hoods and balaclavas. According to the news site, one of the crackers hit the driver’s side window, bouncing on the hood, before falling to the ground. Two vehicles then pulled up to the EMS rig, forcing the crew to drive away. A spokesman for the ambulance service decried the group’s actions, saying it risked the lives of the EMS crew. Mike Jones said if the incendiary had made it inside the prehospital rig, one or more of the oxygen tanks could have exploded.