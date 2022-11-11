by In

Bernalillo County, New Mexico – Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 first responders

Seneca Falls, New York – Man arrested for preventing police and EMS on medical call

Fairfax County, Virginia – Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital

Newcastle, UK – Dad attacked police and paramedics after being found unconscious at Newcastle Central Station

Scotland, UK – Scottish Ambulance staff set strike date in pay dispute

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance called after premier’s fall took 14 minutes to arrive from a station just 1 km away