** New Orleans paramedic in Louisiana arrested for allegedly stealing hospital patient’s drugs, money

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Louisiana medic from New Orleans was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing drugs and money from a hospital patient’s vehicle. That is the word from Nola.com (Michelle Hunter/November 2) which said Porras Payea, 24, has been tagged with simple burglary and obstruction of justice. According to the news site, Porras allegedly pilfered marijuana and cash from a patient that had driven to the hospital after being shot, parking in the ambulance area. Ostensibly trying to move the car to patient parking, Payea apparently helped herself to the vehicle’s contents. Her actions were caught on the hospital surveillance cameras. Payea admitted her theft to police, explaining she did it to protect the patient from getting into trouble. A date for her upcoming court appearance has not yet been set.