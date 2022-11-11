Lansing, Michigan – Governor announces new protocols to ensure EMS responders receive sexual assault training, permit carry of emergency contraception
Springfield, Illinois – Two Illinois bills aimed at helping families of fallen first responders
Polk County, Florida – Court sides with former paramedic on PTSD benefits
Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena Inquiry: The six key ways the emergency services failed
Fairfield, UK – Hospital where pensioner died in ambulance outside is like a warzone, says paramedic
Shetland, UK – Air ambulances struggle with obese patients