** New Orleans rapidly losing medics due to burnout, violence

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Louisiana’s ambulance service in New Orleans is experiencing extreme problems with paramedic retention. That is the word from Nola.com (Matt Sledge/Nov 5) which said New Orleans EMS is seeing a 40 per cent turnover rate. According to the news site, substantial upswings in call volumes as well as violence directed against medics are contributing to the problem. In 2017, for example, turnover was only 17 %. Meanwhile, the current vacancy rate is also 23%. EMS chief Bill Salmeron said the service is attempting to quell medic concerns by offering a self-defence course for practitioners, at the same time as piloting body worn cameras. In addition, providers are being offered a 10 % pay increase over three years and a $1,500 retention bonus for EMTs and $4,500 for paramedics.