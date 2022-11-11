by

by In

Vancouver, BC – BC government cuts down ambulance service in Central Okanagan

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Couple waits hours for ambulance after injury at Halifax park

Nashville, Tennessee – Ambulances facing unexpected EMT shortage

New York, New York – 9/11 health program users plagued with medical provider issues

Atlanta, Georgia – Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say

Staten Island, New York – Off-duty EMT seriously wounded in crash released from hospital

County Durham, UK – Paramedics escape serious injury after yobs hurl bricks at response vehicles