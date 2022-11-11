by In

Austin, Texas – Texas EMT using son’s overdose to train first responders on saving lives

Sturgis, South Dakota – Online EMT class offered to combat EMS staff shortages

Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena Bombing: Families of victims set to sue emergency services over failings exposed

Wales, UK – Proud grandfather and dedicated paramedic died when tree he was cutting landed on him

Newport, UK – Jail time for violent man who spat at paramedics

New South Wales, Australia – 154 new paramedics join the ranks