** New York man to serve 11 years in jail for shooting EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New York man from Staten Island will spend the next 11 years behind bars under a plea deal after shooting an attending EMT while inside an ambulance May 18th. Silive.com (November 9) said Elm Park resident Thomas McCauley, 37, pleaded guilty in October. According to the news site, he woke up inside the EMS unit after first passing out on the street. Worried he might be held in custody, McCauley told police he shot the medic to escape. EMT Richard McMahon, who continues to undergo physical therapy, sustained a serious wound to his shoulder in the incident. Formal sentencing for McCauley, meanwhile, is set for Thursday.