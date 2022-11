by In

Timmins, Ontario – Increase in drug related EMS calls in area over last six weeks

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Calendar supporting first responders with PTSD

Sherbrooke, Quebec – First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequins: Quebec coroner

Indianapolis, Indiana – Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl

Silverdale, Washington – Nurse who called EMS on own hospital speaks out

Queens, New York – College Point EMT indicted for allegedly stealing from patient