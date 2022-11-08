** Trial set for Welsh Ambulance Service medic charged in driving death of patient

** A trial date has been set for next May for a Welsh Ambulance Service medic accused of causing the driving death of a patient in April of 2021. That is the word from the BBC (Nov 7) which said Emrys Roberts, 61, who resides in Gwynedd, appeared in court Tuesday to face charges related to the demise of Janet Winspear, 76. According to the news site, Roberts, who has been tagged with careless driving, has been given unconditional bail pending the trial. He has denied any wrongdoing in the incident.