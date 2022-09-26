** Florida flight paramedic in Miami arrested in narcotics theft case

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Florida Trauma Star paramedic from Miami has been arrested in relation to a narcotics theft investigation at the Trauma Star hangar. That is the word from The Free Press (Jake Grissom/September 24) which said Damian Roberto Suarez, 44, has been charged with tampering with evidence and official misconduct. According to the newspaper, Suarez allegedly deleted both texts and photos from his phone that may have been evidence in a criminal case. He is also accused of lying to investigators. His arrest comes mere weeks after a former chief flight nurse was tagged with grand theft of a controlled substance x 2, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud x 2, and official misconduct x 2. There is no word on Suarez’ next court date.