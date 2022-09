by In

Stony Plain, Alberta – First responders honour life of paramedic killed in duty

County of Simcoe, Ontario – Paramedics sound alarm over staffing crisis

Lauderhill, Florida – Paramedic/firefighters plead to keep accused ambulance shooter in jail

Largo, Florida – New foundation aims to bring mental health resources to first responders

Cumberland County, Pennsylvania – Memorial held to honor fallen first responders

Charleston, West Virginia – Ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud