Medicine Hat, Alberta – Province and paramedics see significant decline in opioid related deaths

Salem, Oregon – Oregon’s EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

Westport, Connecticut – EMT and firefighter dies with COVID

Louisville, Kentucky – EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments

Wichita, Kansas – Elijah McClain died from ketamine injection administered by paramedics, new autopsy concludes

North Georgia – EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker

Victoria, Australia – Ambulance Victoria boss set to resign