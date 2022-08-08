** Michigan EMT killed in freak off-duty accident

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are set for tomorrow for a Michigan EMT from Attica Township who died last Wednesday after a tree fell on her vehicle That is the word from The Country Press (Krystal Moralee/August 6) which said Katelyn Furneaux, 36, died when a tree branch penetrated her truck’s windshield, pushing into her abdomen. According to the news site, Furneaux was with her family at the time. Although transported to hospital by EMS, she succumbed later in the operating room. Lapeer County EMS Director Russ Adams said Furneaux had worked at the service for a decade. He said she will be remembered as an honest, genuine, and funny person who was a capable medic. Katelyn leaves a husband and children behind.