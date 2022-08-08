by In

Brantford, Ontario – Off-load delays put community at risk: paramedics

Rapid City, South Dakota – 911 dispatchers get a boost in telecommunication thanks to a state radio update

Atlanta, Georgia – Toddler’s ambulance ride costs $2,438

Cleveland, Ohio – EMS staffing challenges compounded by rebounding call volume

Grady County, Georgia – Grady EMS workers file unfair labour charges; hospital disputes complaints

London, UK – Medics treated arrested man like he was pretending before seizure death, says family

Victoria, Australia – Blowouts in ambulance, hospital wait times revealed