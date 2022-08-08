by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics’ boss says ambulance offload delays on course for record high in 2022

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics see jump in serious calls, putting more strain on health care

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Governor signs bill designating public safety communicators as first responders

Athens, Georgia – Man arrested after ambulance, fire truck thefts

Houston, Texas – Man in stolen ambulance crashes head-on in drive-through

Scotland, UK – Oil giant Shell’s offshore medics to be balloted on industrial action

London, UK – NHS is sending police officers to heart attack callouts due to paramedic shortage