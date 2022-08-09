** 2 Houston, Texas paramedics menaced by driver pointing gun

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Houston, Texas’ fire department chief is on the warpath after a pair of paramedics returning to their station Monday night had a gun pulled on them at a red light intersection. That is the word from Click2Houston (August 9) which quoted Samuel Pena as saying the prank was both outrageous and inexcusable. According to the news site, no one was injured. Pena, however, called on the public to cease such hijinks, saying medics need to be able to do their jobs without harassment. Further details on the incident were not available at press time. It remains unclear whether or not police are investigating.