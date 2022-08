by

by In

Calgary, Alberta – Ambulance demand explodes over 3 year period in Calgary area

Okotoks, Alberta – EMS response times still a concern

Oahu, Hawaii – Oahu sees ambulance closures as struggles mount to staff emergency services

Santa Barbara County, California – New electric ambulance on the Central Coast

Lafayette, Indiana – Memorial procession held for former EMT paramedic

Victoria, Australia – Former Ambulance Victoria executive claims toxic work culture impacted her health

Tasmania, Australia – Community paramedics to boost patient care for Tasmanians