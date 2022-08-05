** Ukraine’s first lady raises funds to buy off-road ambulances for war torn country

UKRAINE NEWS

** A fundraising effort led by the president of the Ukraine’s wife has raised $5 million in the last week to purchase 50 off-road ambulances for the war torn country. That is the word from the New York Times (Carly Olson/August 5) which said the drive, led by Olena Zelenska, is ongoing and aimed at addressing the need for a total of 400 EMS units. According to the newspaper, the undertaking began July 23rd at the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen which discussed postwar reconstruction. To date, 51 different countries have contributed funds, including Israel, the UK, the US, and Germany.