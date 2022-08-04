** Kentucky FBI agents arrest four police officers in death of paramedic Breonna Taylor

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Kentucky based FBI agents in Louisville have arrested four police officers in relation to the 2020 shooting death of paramedic Breonna Taylor while executing a search warrant. That is the word from the Metro (Zachary Folk/August 4) which said the current and former law enforcement personnel have been charged with civil rights offences, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction. According to the news site, at least one of the four has already been acquitted on tags relating to firing a weapon into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbours. That same officer, Brett Hankison, has now been tagged with deprivation of fights. There is no word on upcoming court dates.