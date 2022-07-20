** Memorial service held for New Mexico first responders killed in chopper crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New Mexico medics in Bernalillo gathered Tuesday evening to remember their first responder colleagues killed in a chopper crash Saturday near Las Vegas. KRQE (Anna Padilla/July 19) said the Albuquerque service in Alvardo Square saw both county and police officials attend to honor the life of Rescue Specialist Matthew King, Undersheriff Larry Koren, Deputy Michael Levison and Lt. Fred Beers. All four died after their helicopter went down while providing wildfire assistance. According to the news service a GoFundMe page has now been established to assist the families of the deceased. The amount raised so far is $35,000. The goal is $400,000.