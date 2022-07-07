Ashcroft, BC – Woman dies of cardiac arrest after no ambulance or ER available Sunday
Rochester, New York – Police officer suspended after handcuffing EMT at hospital
Sanford, North Carolina – US Department of Labor recovers $97K in back wages for 41 EMS workers finding overtime pay violations
Nashville, Tennessee – New law creates program to give grants up to $5,000 to volunteer firefighters, EMS
London, UK – Rising inflation to hammer pay packets of frontline workers, union warns
Victoria, Australia – Man with suspected heart attack forced to wait six hours in an ambulance