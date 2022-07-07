by In

Ashcroft, BC – Woman dies of cardiac arrest after no ambulance or ER available Sunday

Rochester, New York – Police officer suspended after handcuffing EMT at hospital

Sanford, North Carolina – US Department of Labor recovers $97K in back wages for 41 EMS workers finding overtime pay violations

Nashville, Tennessee – New law creates program to give grants up to $5,000 to volunteer firefighters, EMS

London, UK – Rising inflation to hammer pay packets of frontline workers, union warns

Victoria, Australia – Man with suspected heart attack forced to wait six hours in an ambulance