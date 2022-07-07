by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Frequent code reds, high levels of ambulance strain in region

Dallas, Texas – Lawsuit: Dallas paramedic kicked man in face while in police custody

Arapahoe County, Colorado – Enough evidence for case against paramedics, police charged in death of Elijah McClain’s death to go on

Rochester, New York – Monroe Ambulance employee gets lawyer, wants action from police

El Cajon, California – City launches innovative 911 call pilot program

Pensacola, Florida – “We are Number One” – EMS Chief says Escambia leads Florida in Opioid Overdose deaths

London, UK – Hospital is ordered to take action to stop ambulance waiting longer than half an hour