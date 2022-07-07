Edmonton, Alberta – Frequent code reds, high levels of ambulance strain in region
Dallas, Texas – Lawsuit: Dallas paramedic kicked man in face while in police custody
Arapahoe County, Colorado – Enough evidence for case against paramedics, police charged in death of Elijah McClain’s death to go on
Rochester, New York – Monroe Ambulance employee gets lawyer, wants action from police
El Cajon, California – City launches innovative 911 call pilot program
Pensacola, Florida – “We are Number One” – EMS Chief says Escambia leads Florida in Opioid Overdose deaths
London, UK – Hospital is ordered to take action to stop ambulance waiting longer than half an hour