Ontario family sues Mississauga paramedics, police after shooting death of man

CANADA NEWS

** The Ontario family of a Mississauga man shot dead by police two years ago has launched a suit against police and the attending paramedics, alleging the latter failed to provide the necessities for life during their response. That is the word from CBC (Liam Casey/CP/July 9) which said relatives of Jamal Francique, 28, say Peel Region EMS waited 20 minutes after he was shot to render aid. According to the newspaper, the family is also questioning why he was transported to a more distant hospital instead of to one 2.3 km away. Seeking $101 million in damages, the action additionally takes aim at police as racist and using excessive force. A third party named in the suit is the Special Investigations Unit which the family says compromised the reliability and credibility of case’s evidence.