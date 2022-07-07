by In

Edmunston, New Brunswick – Ambulance flight delayed 20 minutes because of drone at airport

Indianapolis, Indiana – Indiana’s EMS falls short in covering rural areas

Warren County, Mississippi – EMS convoy escorted through Warren County as they travel to honor 72 fallen EMS providers

Fox Cities, Wisconsin – New resilience training offered to EMS workers across the state

Lancashire, UK – Paramedic shortage: Australian and New Zealand medics brought in to shore up 999 crews

Crawley, UK – Bullying culture normalized at ambulance service

Queensland, Australia – New ambulance program helps mental health patients at home