by In

Niagara Region, Ontario – Taxis being sent instead of ambulances in some cases

Vancouver, BC – Ripple effect of paramedic shortage

Dothan, Alabama – Former fire medic’s drug hearing postponed until August

Bristol, UK – Paramedics’ time wasted by long handovers, former doctor says

Victoria, Australia – Family slapped with $1,900 bill for ambulance that never even showed up

Victoria, Australia – Watchdog mulls Vic ambo review

Lower Hutt, New Zealand – Ambulance failed to arrive for badly injured pregnant woman