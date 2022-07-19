** Alabama police arrest EMT for impersonating police officer

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Alabama police in Scottsboro have charged an EMT with impersonating a police officer. That is the word from WDEF (Collins Parker/July 18) which said Michael Freeman, who was arrested last week, apparently pulled a driver over at a June traffic stop in Jackson County. According to the news site, Freeman’s ruse was up after the car’s driver phoned his police officer father to verify Freeman’s identity. Upon his arrest, Freeman was found to have red and white lights, a siren, a gun, handcuffs, and a SWAT patch in his possession. Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said Freeman works as an EMT in another state.