** Ottawa paramedics in Ontario contending with overdose patient surge

CANADA NEWS

** Ottawa paramedics in Ontario are apparently seeing a rash of overdoses after a batch of tainted drugs hit the streets this summer. That is the word from the Ottawa Citizen (Blair Crawford/July 15) which said at least five people have died from the scourge. According to the newspaper, Ottawa’s Public Health Overdose Prevention Task Force said the week preceding July 5th saw medics respond to 22 overdoses, while Inner City Health operations director Anne Marie Hopkins said her staff treated 134 in June. The number in May, meanwhile, was 70. Hopkins said the substantial jump in numbers is unusual. She said the main culprit is fentanyl which can inadvertently contaminate other drugs that are being measured or mixed on the same surface.