** South African ambulance crashes into car wash, killing one

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Police continue to investigate a Saturday evening incident in Krugersdorp in which an ambulance killed a civilian while crashing through a car wash. That is the word from the South African (Corne van Syl/July 13) which said several reports have indicated the driver of the EMS unit may have been intoxicated. According to the news site, a spokesman for Netcare 911 did not confirm the speculation, but did say the driver suffered a sudden and incapacitating medical event. Neither the identity of the paramedic nor the deceased have been released.