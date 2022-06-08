** Pair of South African medics and dying patient robbed at side of road after former stopped to do CPR

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** A pair of North West province paramedics were robbed Tuesday after having pulled to the side of the road to resuscitate a patient mid-transport. That is the word from News 24 (Nompilo Kunene/June 8) which said the robbery, which took place between Mogwase and Rustenburg, did not injure the medics, but the hospital delay may have helped kill the patient. According to the news site, both the medics and the patient were robbed of their personal belongings. The criminals, meanwhile, fled when an advanced life support medic arrived on-scene. Phokeng police are now investigating. The medics involved have been offered trauma counseling.