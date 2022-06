by In

Calgary, Alberta – AHS investigating 30-minute ambulance wait in fatal dog attack

Lloydminster, Alberta – 911 dispatch begins upgrade to next generation 911

Phoenix, Arizona – Governor Ducey signs bill stopping EMTs from diagnosing patients

Tallahassee, Florida – Governor DeSantis confirms second year of $1K bonuses for first responders, police officers

Pierce Twp., Ohio – Woman jumps from ambulance, gets stuck under it

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – State EMS agencies call for more government support

Canberra, Australia – Firefighters cover for ambulance due to paramedic shortage