by In

Calgary, Alberta – AHS says 911 call about fatal dog attack was initially classified as non life threatening

Gimli, Manitoba – Skydiver killed in accident waited significantly longer for ambulance than normal

Phoenix, Arizona – New law prohibits homeowner associations from banning first responder, military flags

New Orleans, Louisiana – Acadian Ambulance offering to pay for EMT classes as New Orleans faces staffing shortage

Austin, Texas – Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance, evading spike strips while fleeing police

London, UK – Health Minister considering independent review into ambulance trust accused of cover-ups