by In

Toronto, Ontario – Canada’s communications network for first responders wins international award

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics’ new uniforms call for cold washing despite hot wash protocols

Calgary, Alberta – Ambulance wait times under fire after 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck

Dallas, Texas – Court shoots down Dallas’ request to toss out lawsuit over paramedic kicking man in head

Topeka, Kansas – AMR experiences nationwide paramedic shortage

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service pays tribute following death of paramedic

Victoria, Australia – Chaos as Ambulance Victoria forced to declare another Code Red