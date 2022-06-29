** New Jersey man gets jail time for grabbing paramedic by throat after being asked to wear a mask

UNTIED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey man from Ridgefield will spend up to 23 months in jail after grabbing a paramedic by the throat when the latter asked him to wear a mask February 22nd. That is the word from Levittown Now (Tom Sofield/June 29) which quoted information from a press release put out by the Falls Township Police Department. According to the news source, Jeffrey Don Ho Choi, 42, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct. Common Please Judge Theodore Fritsch said credit may be given for time served between February and May before Choi was released on bail.