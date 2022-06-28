** British Army combat medic jailed for offering to pay 12-year-old girl for sex

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A British Army combat medic, stationed in Tidworth, Wilts, has been jailed for 30 months after offering to pay a 12-year-old girl to let him introduce her to sex. That is the word from the Daily Mail (Alastair Lockhart/June 28) which said Private Peter Harries, 28, was caught after two undercover police officers, posing as the girl, arrested him. According to the newspaper, Harries, who is with 1 Medical Regiment and is both a husband and father, offered the “child” 300 pounds for both the act and for indecent pictures. After being taken into custody, his computer was found to have several underage pornographic images, at least one of which was in the most serious Category A. He has pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity x 1 and making indecent images x 1. Along with jail, he has also been dismissed from the Army and will be under a sexual harm prevention order for a decade.