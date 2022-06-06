Montreal, Quebec – Province lays out actions set to profoundly transform ambulance services
Charleston, West Virginia – Governor announced initiative to recruit, train, and strengthen EMS workforce
Colorado Springs, Colorado – Naked man tried to break into car, bites paramedic
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – Study finds 9/11 first responders prone to long term COVID-19
Chicago, Illinois – Man charged with beating woman, carjacking ambulance
Dillsboro, North Carolina – Ambulance hit by 18-wheeler
Scotland, UK – NHS Scotland and Scottish Ambulance offered 5% pay raise