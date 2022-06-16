** Texas EMT credited with saving lives after woman discharges gun twice in Conroe emergency room

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas woman from Conroe was arrested Tuesday after being disarmed by an EMT when she opened fire in an emergency room. KTRK (Courtney Carpenter/June 14) said Glendar Johnson-Jackson, 65, who was being transported for a psyche evaluation, has been tagged with felony deadly conduct and unlawful carry of a weapon in a prohibited place in relation to the 11:47 a.m. incident at HCA Healthcare. According to the news site, Johnson-Jackson had concealed the weapon in a waistband holster while in the EMS unit and fired twice upon arrival at the hospital. Despite having her legs and arms secured, she retrieved the weapon from under her dress. After discharging the gun, she was impeded from further action by an unnamed EMT, medically cleared, and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. No one was injured in the incident.