** Florida paramedic dies while at work Tuesday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A cause of death has yet to be determined, but Florida officials in Polk County say a Fire Rescue engineer/paramedic died Tuesday while at work. WWSB (June 15) said Douglas Clemons, 56, passed away at the Indian Lakes Estates Fire Station 27. Clemons began working in emergency services with Polk County EMS on June 5, 1995. Autopsy results are pending. Funeral services have not yet been set.