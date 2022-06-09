** Former US combat medic from Texas credited with saving lives of three children from crash that killed their mother

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former combat medic from Dallas, Texas is being credited with saving the lives of three children after a fiery car crash in Kansas Tuesday. The Kansas City Star (Michael Stavola/June 8) said Sean James, 47, who now commutes to South Dakota for oil and gas industry work, apparently witnessed the accident north of Emporia when the car driven by Sacha McNack suddenly left the road and veered down into a ravine. Stopping his own vehicle and grabbing his trauma kit, James managed to retrieve the children aged 6, 2, and 8 from the fiery vehicle, but could not save Sacha who was pinned inside. Kansas Highway Patrol trooper Capt. John Lehnherr said all three children will likely survive because of James’ heroic actions. Funeral services for McNack, 31, meanwhile, are pending.