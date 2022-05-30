** New York EMT/firefighter charged with rape, sexual abuse

** A New York EMT/firefighter from Albany has been indicted for rape following a May 25th arraignment. That is the word from News 10 (Sara Rizzo/May 27) which said Jevonte Osterhout, 30, was given the charge in relation to an incident in January of this year. According to the newspaper, Osterhout was employed with the Bruen Rescue Squad at the time. The alleged crime did not occur while he was at work, though Osterhout has now been suspended pending the case outcome. Along with third degree felony rape and first-degree felony sexual abuse, he has also been tagged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Specifics of the matter were not available as the indictment was sealed. Police have, however, issued a public plea for further information related to the case.