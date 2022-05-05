Windsor, Ontario – Survivor’s Day in Windsor-Essex reunites paramedics with the people they saved
Edmonton, Alberta – Ambulance staffing requirements eased to address worker shortage
Hamilton, Ontario – City’s 10 year paramedic plan highlights more staff, more space
Greenbank, Washington – Bridge crash victim was on his way to work as an EMT when he was killed
New York, New York – Governor honors first responders on Memorial Day
Melbourne, Australia – Families forced to drive loved ones to hospital